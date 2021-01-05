Queen's Brian May Reveals That He Nearly Died 2020 In Review

(hennemusic) Queen's Brian May Reveals That He Nearly Died was a top 20 story of Oct. 2020: Queen guitarist Brian May has revealed that he nearly died in the aftermath of a heart attack this past spring. During an October 27 appearance on the UK television program "Good Morning Britain", the rocker detailed the close call came as a result of medication he was taking for his condition After a heart operation that followed the incident.
"It was pretty bad, and the complications that came after it were pretty bad," explained May. "So it's been a big mountain to climb to get back to strength again, but it's become my new religion, really. I do my cardio rehab every day, and I'm getting strong. I'm gonna be Iron Man soon.
"I had a wonderful, wonderful surgeon, and I'm so grateful to be alive. 'Cause a few years ago, that couldn't have happened. I had three stents in me which are working just fine, and I feel good."
The Queen legend suffered a range of complications following the operation, including a stomach hemorrhage. "That was the point where I nearly lost my life, actually - not the heart attack, strangely enough," he continued. "You have to be so careful with the medication that they give you, because it's great for the stents, it's great for the heart, but it's not very good for the rest of your body, and you can really go down. So it's a tightrope.
"The worst thing that happened was the stomach hemorrhage, and I lost an awful lot of blood all at one time and just was wiped out. I couldn't move, I couldn't get across the floor. So that was the worst point for me. But I had a bit of a bad time all around.
"It sounds amusing, really. A catalog of disasters," added May. "'Cause I had sciatica as well, and I'm not quite sure how I got that. But the pain from that was so excruciating, I couldn't really go through the operation at first. The actual heart operation was a doddle compared to the sciatica."
Watch May's appearance on "Good Morning Britain" here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
Queen and Adam Lambert Share Live Around The World Promo Video
Queen Make Album Chart History 2020 In Review
Rumored Queen and Black Sabbath Stars Collaboration Has Chance Of Happening 2020 In Review
Queen Stars To Rock New Year's Eve On TV With Yoshiki
Queen Legend Brian May Suffered Heart Attack 2020 In Review
Queen Released 'You Are The Champions' For Healthcare Workers 2020 In Review
Queen's Brian May Led Worldwide Online Jam 2020 In Review
Queensryche's Todd La Torre Streams Debut Solo Single 'Darkened Majesty'
Queensryche Singer Todd La Torre Announces Solo Album
Sharon Osbourne Still Suffering After Effects Of Covid-19- Steve Perry Streams New Mix Of 'Most Of All'- Why Michael Schenker Turned Down Ozzy and Deep Purple Gigs- more
MorleyView Maria Vidal (Desmond Child and Rouge)
Santa's Jukebox: Santa's Mixtape Edition
Santa's Jukebox: Calexico- Rick Wakeman- More
Sharon Osbourne Still Suffering After Effects Of Covid-19
Steve Perry Streams New Mix Of 'Most Of All'
Why Michael Schenker Turned Down Ozzy and Deep Purple Gigs
Guns N' Roses Guitarist To Guest On Slash Bandmate's Talk Show
Former KISS Guitarist Teams Up With Slash Solo Band Members
Dir En Grey Releasing New Music This Spring
Peter Frampton In The Studio For Comes Alive Anniversary
Singled Out: Cyderian Son's Mayans