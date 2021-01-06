David Lee Roth Shares Covid-19 Vaccines Inspired Art

Twitter screenshot

Van Halen frontman David Lee Roth has taken to social media to share his latest piece of original artwork, and this time it is a commentary on the Covid-19 vaccines.

Roth has been sharing artwork throughout the pandemic lockdown, touching on various subjects including jokingly changing his name to "El Roth" after country group Lady Antebellum changed their name to Lady A.

His latest painting included the message, "The first of the two vaccines launched in the winter of '21.' We knew two things for sure First: We couldn't stop the virus from coming.

"Second: We could damn well arrange for it to limp home. Everyone volunteered.." See the tweet here.

