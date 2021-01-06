Foo Fighters' New Album Inspired By Bowie and Stones Classics 2020 In Review

Foo Fighters' New Album Inspired By Bowie and Stones Classics was a top 20 story of Nov. 2020: Dave Grohl says that the Foo Fighters looked back to music that they grew up on for the inspiration for their forthcoming studio album "Medicine At Midnight".
The frontman and former Nirvana drummer spoke with Radio.com about the upcoming effort and had this to say about what inspired the musical direction, "When you look back at all the records we've made in the last 25 years, it's like 'OK, we've done the noisy punk rock crap... We've done the sleepy acoustic stuff... We've done the three and a half minute long, fun pop-rock song. Hard rock, heavy stuff...
"What's the one thing we haven't done?' I was like, 'you know we haven't made our David Bowie's 'Let's Dance' record. We haven't made the Stones' 'Tattoo You' or like a Power Station record.
"We haven't made a rock band record that you could shake you're a** to.' That's the music we all grew up listening to. So, I thought, instead of going backwards let's do something we haven't done." Check out the full interview here.
Foo Fighters Say Happy Foo Year With 'No Son Of Mine'
Foo Fighters Preview New Song 'No Son Of Mine'
Dave Grohl Looks Back At Foo Fighters Debut 25 Years Later 2020 In Review
Foo Fighters Classic Covered by Rick Astley 2020 In Review
Foo Fighters Stream Full 2008 Wembley Stadium Concert 2020 In Review
Foo Fighters Have Made Their David Bowie 'Let's Dance' Album 2020 In Review
Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl Recounts Pantera Fandom 2020 In Review
Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl Launched New Online Series 2020 In Review
Ozzy Osbourne's New Album Features Metallica, Foo Fighters Members
Wolfgang Van Halen Addresses Changed Album Art Controversy- David Lee Roth Shares Covid-19 Vaccines Inspired Art- Foreigner Star Talks Rock Hall Of Fame Snub- more
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Travevel
MorleyView Maria Vidal (Desmond Child and Rouge)
Santa's Jukebox: Santa's Mixtape Edition
Wolfgang Van Halen Addresses Changed Album Art Controversy
David Lee Roth Shares Covid-19 Vaccines Inspired Art
Foreigner Star Talks Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Snub
The Doors Host Day Of The Doors Virtual Film Festival
Singled Out: Earshot's Been A Long Time
Metallica Guitarist Has A Lot Of Material For Next Album 2020 In Review
System Of A Down Surprise Released First New Music In 15 Years 2020 In Review
Black Sabbath Final Concert Unlikely With Geezer Saying Band Is Done 2020 In Review