Adam Lambert, Slipknot and Foo Fighters Supergroup To Rock Bowie Celebration

Event poster

(hennemusic) Adam Lambert, Ricky Gervais and Boy George are among the newly-announced additions to this week's David Bowie livestream tribute concert. Set to take place on January 8 - which would have been the late singer's 74th birthday - "A Bowie Celebration: Just For One Day" has been organized by the music icon's pianist, Mike Garson.

The event will see former members of the rocker's touring lineups through the years joined by a number of special guests, including Trent Reznor, Perry Farrell, Joe Elliott of Def Leppard, Ian Astbury of The Cult, Billy Corgan, Gavin Rossdale of Bush, Peter Frampton, Rick Wakeman, Lzzy Hale and others, including new additions Taylor Momsen of Pretty Reckless, Tony-winner Lena Hall, Gary Barlow of Take That, and the supergroup Ground Control - featuring Dave Navarro and Chris Chaney of Jane's Addiction, Corey Taylor (Slipknot, Stone Sour), and Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins.

"A Bowie Celebration: Just For One Day" livestreams on January 8 at 6pm PT and will be available to stream for 24 hours to follow via the event page and new broadcast partner HYFI.

Ticket packages start at $25, with organizers donating $2 from each purchase to the Save The Children organization, a charity important to Bowie and the beneficiary of funds raised from his 50th Birthday Concert held in 1997 at a sold-out Madison Square Garden. Watch the trailer here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories

Foo Fighters' New Album Inspired By Bowie and Stones Classics 2020 In Review

Foo Fighters Have Made Their David Bowie 'Let's Dance' Album 2020 In Review

David Bowie Birthday Single To Feature John Lennon And Bob Dylan Covers

Sammy Hagar & the Circle Stream Bowie Cover and Announce Album

David Bowie Rarity Performance Streaming Online

Foo Fighters' New Album Inspired By Bowie and Stones Classics

David Bowie Birmingham Live Album Set For Release

Joe Elliott, Trent Reznor, Billy Corgan Lead David Bowie Tribute Livestream Lineup

David Bowie Live Album Series Announced

More Bowie News