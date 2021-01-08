Escape The Fate Recruit Travis Barker For 'Not My Problem'

Single art courtesy Atom Splitter

Escape The Fate have released a brand new song and music video entitled "Not My Problem," that features guest drums from Blink-182 star Travis Barker.

The band hooked up with Barker for the track via producer John Feldmann, who they recruited to producer their forthcoming album, "Chemical Warfare", which is due on April 16th.

The new track is billed as " an ode to self-preservation. With lyrics about not taking on the problems of others, the track fits snugly within the positive tone of Chemical Warfare. " Watch the video below:

