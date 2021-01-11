Charming Liars Launch Live Sounds Video Series

Charming Liars have launching their brand new "Live Sounds of 2020" video series that featuring live performances of singles released throughout 2020 with their performance of "Blame".
The band had this to say, "We felt it very necessary to get back into a room and play live again. This was filmed and recorded live on location in a Los Angeles warehouse on November 20th and 21st, 2020.
"What you see here is the coming together, hard work and commitment of a small group of people during an unprecedented time and we can't thank them enough.
"Every song we've released this year will feature in this live series of videos we are calling LIVE SOUNDS OF 2020 and this is our live performance of BLAME."
The series was filmed late last year in a warehouse in LA - the first time the band was able to perform together since the start of the pandemic. Check out "Blame" below:
