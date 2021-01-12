Dave Mustaine Teases New Megadeth Album

Photo courtesy Adrenaline

Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine played a short snippet of one of the songs from the band's forthcoming album and also revealed what the current working title of the effort is.

Mustaine shared the song clip and the tentative title to the follow up to their 2016 album "Dystopia" during a Q&A session for the Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp masterclass this past Saturday, January 9th.

A redit user shared the short video clip and captioned it, "Attention all MEGADETH fans Today during a Live Q&A with Dave Mustaine, I managed to get Mr Mustaine to olay [sic] a very short tease if the new upcoming Album....Enjoy"

Dave had the following to say about the title of the forthcoming record in the clip, "The tentative album title we have right now is called The Sick, The Dying And The Dead.

"We may change that, because there's some other titles, and I usually change the titles four or five times before I settle on anything." Check out the video here.

