Rush's Geddy Lee To Perform With Vancouver Symphony Orchestra

Event poster

(hennemusic) Rush bassist and vocalist Geddy Lee will perform alongside the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra next month. The February 18 virtual gala concert - billed as "The Resilient Symphony: The Show Must Go On" - will see the rocker among the artists set to team up with the orchestra for the event, which will benefit the VSO and the VSO School Of Music

Hosted by Steve Maddock, the concert will feature Maestro Otto Tausk, James Ehnes, Itzhak Perlman, Measha Brueggergosman, K.D. Lang, Steven Page, Jens Lindemann, Stewart Goodyear, Bria Skonberg, Red Robinson, and the musicians of the VSO for an evening of music and stories.

Stories you never get to hear - the missed flight; the story behind the story of the delayed start; the imposter maestro; what the VSO did when Queen Latifah became ill two days before she was to appear with the VSO; stories of intrigue and mystery - all accompanied by inspiring music, amazing food, wine and ambiance - in the comfort and safety of your own home. Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories

Neil Peart's Hometown To Further Honor The Rush Legend

Rush Legend Neil Peart Voted Best Prog Musician Of All Time 2020 In Review

Rush Legend Neil Peart Narrates Short Film 'Growth Rings' 2020 In Review

Rush Tribute Neil Peart In Animated Video 2020 In Review

Music Stars To Remember Rush Legend Neil Peart For Special

Rush's Alex Lifeson Reflects On 'Permanent Waves' 2020 In Review

Rush's Neal Peart Remembered By Mike Portnoy 2020 In Review

Rush Tour Rumor Addressed By Mike Portnoy 2020 In Review

Rush Legend Neil Peart Dead At 67 2020 In Review

More Rush News