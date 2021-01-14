Def Leppard Star On His Confidence About Motley Crue and Poison Tour

Video still

Def Leppard guitarist Phil Collen is hopeful that the rescheduled Stadium Tour with Motley Crue and Poison will go ahead this summer if Covid-19 restrictions have been lifted by then.

Collen appeared on the Jeremy White Podcast and he was asked about the trek, which was originally planned for this past summer and is now set to kick off in June.

When asked if he is confident that the tour will go ahead as planned, he responded, "I'm really confident, if they get the vaccine rolled out. It's the same way anywhere around the world. You go, 'Hey, are you coming to so and so?'

"Well, I don't know if we're allowed to travel and whether we would be allowed on the plane or even in that country. So, it's looking good - or not. We really don't know. It really comes down to how everyone deals with approaching this pandemic and stuff."

Phil also discussed how the tour came together, "I think it was someone suggested, 'Wouldn't it be great if we got Def Leppard and Motley Crue, and then Joan Jett and Poison, and done a whole tour like that?'

"And I think that's really how it came about. At first, everyone was, like, 'Yeah, yeah. Whatever. Yeah, yeah.' And then the penny dropped, and everyone thought about it, and they went, 'Wow! This would be amazing.'" Watch the full interview below:

