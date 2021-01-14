Michael Anthony Reached Out To Alex Van Halen Following Eddie's Death

Van Halen I cover art

Original Van Halen bassist Michael Anthony has revealed that he reached out to his former bandmate Alex Van Halen following Eddie Van Halen's death this past October.

Michael explained during an interview with St. Louis radio station KSHE that he reached out to Alex to offer his condolences over Alex's brother and bandmate Eddie's death.

"I spoke briefly with Alex right after Eddie passed, but I wanted them to have their privacy, "Anthony shared. "Alex has been pretty much grieving, or however you wanna put it, pretty much been to himself. So I'm just kind of letting that happen, and I'm sure at one point we'll talk again here or even get together."

In another recent interview, Michael shared that he was saddened that he did not have the opportunity to revolved issues with Eddie prior to his death, as we reported last week.

He told the talkin' Rock With Meltdown podcast, "We actually hadn't spoken [for many years], and unfortunately, we didn't get a chance to. And, you know, it kind of bothers me, because we had some issues that were never resolved.

"But, I mean, what can you do? We were on track [for] a reunion, which I'm really sad that it never happened. But, you know, life and the show goes on."

