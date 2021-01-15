Vanilla Fudge's Tim Bogert Dead At 76

(Pilato) Vanilla Fudge bassist and vocalist Tim Bogert died on Wednesday, January 13th, after a long battle with cancer. He was 76 years old.

A founding member of three successful bands, Bogert is best known for his innovative bass playing and vocals in Vanilla Fudge, Cactus and the supergroup: Beck Bogert & Appice, which also included Jeff Beck and Carmine Appice. An award winning musician, Bogert was widely regarded as one of the most influential bass players on the contemporary music scene.

"I loved Tim like a brother," said Carmine Appice, who performed with Bogert in his biggest bands. "He will be missed very much in my life. I will miss calling him, cracking jokes together, talking music and remembering the great times we had together, and how we created kick-ass music together."

" I met Tim Bogert when we were just teenagers," remembered Vanilla Fudge lead vocalist and keyboardist, Mark Stein. "We both loved the same music and shared the same vision of becoming famous. In short time we walked together as Kings. I am deeply saddened by his passing. Tim Bogert wowed the world with his incredible bass playing and undoubtedly was a powerful influence on many of the great bass players that came after him. I will miss him."

Born John Voorhis Bogert III in New York City in 1944, he adopted the name Tim Bogert as he began playing in bands in 1965. He emerged on the pop scene in late 1966 with Vanilla Fudge, who had scored a Top 10 hit with their psychedelic rock version of the Motown classic, "You Keep Me Hanging On." The Fudge, as they were known, were one of the first hard rock bands to emerge from New York music scene with national TV appearances, sold out tours and several successful albums. Both Bogert and Appice remained together in their next group, a blues-rock quartet known as Cactus, and, in 1972, together formed the BBA power trio with guitarist Jeff Beck. Bogert also worked with his own band, as well as Journey vocalist Steve Perry, Rod Stewart, and Grateful Dead guitarist Bob Weir, among others.

Vanilla Fudge guitarist Vince Martell spoke of his friend and bandmate in a spiritual context. "Tim will now live in Eternity where he will rock out to heavenly rhythms... The rest of the Fudge will see you there one day."

Adds Carmine Appice: "Perhaps the only good thing about knowing someone close to you is suffering a serious illness, is you have an opportunity to tell them that you love them, and why you love them. I did that, a lot. I was touched to hear it said back to me. Nothing was left unsaid between us and I'm grateful for that. "

