Pink Floyd Share Video Of Classic 1972 Performance

Bruce Henne | 01-17-2021

Video still

(hennemusic) Pink Floyd are sharing video of a 1972 performance of their 1968 classic, "Set The Controls For The Heart Of The Sun." The band were captured live at the UK's Brighton Dome on June 29, 1972 during the second of two shows at the venue which were added to the end of the initial tour of "The Dark Side Of The Moon" after the band experienced technical problems on opening night six months earlier.

Originally recorded during Pink Floyd's transition from the Syd Barrett-era to the David Gilmour lineup, the track from the group's second album, "A Saucerful Of Secrets", has the distinction of being the only song in their catalog to feature all five members.

Last fall, Pink Floyd released a series of reissues of their restored 1988 live package, "Delicate Sound Of Thunder", which featured the band in concert during a 5-night residency at the Nassau Coliseum in Long Island, NY as part of a tour in support of their thirteenth studio album, "A Momentary Lapse Of Reason." Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


