Sammy Hagar Releases Video For David Bowie Classic Cover

Sammy Hagar & The Circle have released a music video for their cover of the David Bowie classic "Heroes", and they will be donating all proceeds from the song to food banks.
Hagar had this to say, "David Bowie's 'Heroes' is one of my favorite songs ever, and a chance to tip our hat to all those frontline workers on every level from the grocery stores, to the policeman and firefighters, doctors etc. that put their own lives at risk & do their jobs to help others.
"For us it kind of sums up 2020, the whole year. And to release it so close to David Bowie's birthday just makes it that more special." Watch the video below:
