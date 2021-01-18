David Lee Roth Offered To Manage Tesla

Tesla bassist Brain Wheat says in a new interview that Van Halen frontman David Lee Roth expressed his desire to manage the band while they were on tour with him.
The band opened for Roth on his tour for his debut solo album "Eat 'Em And Smile" and Wheat was asked about the experience during an interview with The Metal Voice to promote his new book "Son Of A Milkman.
Wheat was asked what it was like to tour with Roth and if he is the same person in person as he is on TV. Brian responded, "He is always in David mode, to be quite honest with you I only spoke to him one time the whole tour. We walked in a room and it was all David mode, that whole it's Dave TV thing, that was my take on him.
"Like I said I only got to spoke to him one time and he wanted to manage the band (Tesla). Talk about coming out of left field he said guys I really want to manage you.
"We are like whoa ok well we got this management Q Prime, you heard of them and that was it." Check out the full interview below:
