David Lee Roth Offered To Manage Tesla

Video still

Tesla bassist Brain Wheat says in a new interview that Van Halen frontman David Lee Roth expressed his desire to manage the band while they were on tour with him.

The band opened for Roth on his tour for his debut solo album "Eat 'Em And Smile" and Wheat was asked about the experience during an interview with The Metal Voice to promote his new book "Son Of A Milkman.

Wheat was asked what it was like to tour with Roth and if he is the same person in person as he is on TV. Brian responded, "He is always in David mode, to be quite honest with you I only spoke to him one time the whole tour. We walked in a room and it was all David mode, that whole it's Dave TV thing, that was my take on him.

"Like I said I only got to spoke to him one time and he wanted to manage the band (Tesla). Talk about coming out of left field he said guys I really want to manage you.

"We are like whoa ok well we got this management Q Prime, you heard of them and that was it." Check out the full interview below:

Related Stories

Tesla Stream New Isolation Performance Video

Red Voodoo Recruit Tesla's Hannon To Produce Debut Single

Tesla Launch Home To Home Isolation Series

Tesla Postpone Spring U.S. Tour

Tesla Premiere Cover Of Beatles Classic

Tesla Stream 'Signs' From Five Man London Jam Package

Tesla Previews What You Give From 'Five Man London Jam' Package

Tesla Announce 2020 US Tour Dates

Tesla Release Video For 'California Summer Song'

More Tesla News