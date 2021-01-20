Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante has changed things up and switched to guitar for a special cover video that he has just shared of a Iron Maiden classic.
In the video, which he entitled "Yo! Revelations", Benante recorded a cover of Iron Maiden's "Piece Of Mind" track "Revelations" with a "army of guitars".
He had this to say, "I've always loved the Iron Maiden song 'Revelations', I think it's the highlight off of Piece Of Mind. I wanted to do a version with just an army of guitars, layer after layer.
"This is a shorter version than the one I am going to do but you get the idea. I changed it a bit and had fun with it." Check it out below:
Metallica And Anthrax Pay Tribute To Megaforce Cofounder Marsha Zazula
Slipknot's Corey Taylor Prevented From Joining Anthrax 2020 In Review
Anthrax's Benante Rocks All-Star KISS Tribute 2020 In Review
Anthrax Celebrate 'Spreading The Disease' Anniversary With Lockdown Video
Anthrax, Alice In Chains, Mastodon Stars Jam Soundgarden Classic
Anthrax's Frank Bello Plotting Heavy Rock Solo Debut Album
Slipknot's Corey Taylor Prevented From Joining Anthrax
Anthrax Detail Songwriting Process In Persistence Of Time Video Series
Scott Ian On This Week's Syfy Wire's Metal Crush
Pantera Classic Given A Metallica Makeover- Anthrax's Charlie Benante Takes On Iron Maiden Classic- Slayer Legend Almost Joined Megadeth- Pearl Jam Vs. Pearl Jamm- more
Sites and Sounds: Moon Crush Socially-Distanced Music Experience
On The Record: Nick Mason's Saucerful of Secrets - Live at the Roundhouse
Paul McCartney - McCartney III
Quick Flicks: Joe Bonamassa - Guitar Man
MorleyView Maria Vidal (Desmond Child and Rouge)
Pantera Classic Given A Metallica Makeover
Anthrax's Charlie Benante Takes On Iron Maiden Classic
B-Sides: Weezer Go Radiohead, Pearl Jam Vs. Pearl Jamm and more
Dark Side Of Light Release 'Moist' Video
Eyehategod Release 'Fake What's Yours' Video
Late Night Savior and Royal Bliss Turn Sam Smith Hit Metal
Architects Rock Royal Albert Hall For 'Dead Butterflies' Video
Bad Religion Stream New Track 'Emancipation Of The Mind'