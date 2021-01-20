Anthrax's Charlie Benante Takes On Iron Maiden Classic

Video still - Charlie as Eddie On Piece Of Mind cover

Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante has changed things up and switched to guitar for a special cover video that he has just shared of a Iron Maiden classic.

In the video, which he entitled "Yo! Revelations", Benante recorded a cover of Iron Maiden's "Piece Of Mind" track "Revelations" with a "army of guitars".

He had this to say, "I've always loved the Iron Maiden song 'Revelations', I think it's the highlight off of Piece Of Mind. I wanted to do a version with just an army of guitars, layer after layer.

"This is a shorter version than the one I am going to do but you get the idea. I changed it a bit and had fun with it." Check it out below:

Related Stories

Metallica And Anthrax Pay Tribute To Megaforce Cofounder Marsha Zazula

Slipknot's Corey Taylor Prevented From Joining Anthrax 2020 In Review

Anthrax's Benante Rocks All-Star KISS Tribute 2020 In Review

Anthrax Celebrate 'Spreading The Disease' Anniversary With Lockdown Video

Anthrax, Alice In Chains, Mastodon Stars Jam Soundgarden Classic

Anthrax's Frank Bello Plotting Heavy Rock Solo Debut Album

Slipknot's Corey Taylor Prevented From Joining Anthrax

Anthrax Detail Songwriting Process In Persistence Of Time Video Series

Scott Ian On This Week's Syfy Wire's Metal Crush

More Anthrax News