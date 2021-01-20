.

Anthrax's Charlie Benante Takes On Iron Maiden Classic

Keavin Wiggins | 01-20-2021

Video still - Charlie as Eddie On Piece Of Mind cover

Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante has changed things up and switched to guitar for a special cover video that he has just shared of a Iron Maiden classic.

In the video, which he entitled "Yo! Revelations", Benante recorded a cover of Iron Maiden's "Piece Of Mind" track "Revelations" with a "army of guitars".

He had this to say, "I've always loved the Iron Maiden song 'Revelations', I think it's the highlight off of Piece Of Mind. I wanted to do a version with just an army of guitars, layer after layer.

"This is a shorter version than the one I am going to do but you get the idea. I changed it a bit and had fun with it." Check it out below:


