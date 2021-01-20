B-Sides: Weezer Go Radiohead, Pearl Jam Vs. Pearl Jamm and more

OK Human cover art

Today's B-Sides includes quick music news items about Weezer Surprise album, Pearl Jam vs Pearl Jamm, Beatallica returning, Blasko lands new gig and more.

Weezer apparently are making a nod to Radiohead with the announcement that they will be surprise releasing a new album entitle "OK Human", on January 29th. The title appears to be a play on Radiohead's acclaimed album "OK Computer." Weezer will be sharing the first single, "All Of My Favorite Songs", tomorrow, Thursday, January 21st.

Pearl Jam have reportedly sent a letter from their lawyers to a London based tribute band called Pearl Jamm. "They've asked us to change the name of the band," Pearl Jamm guitarist Tim Love told the BBC. "They've asked us to hand over ... e-mail addresses, domain names and they've also asked us to destroy merchandise." Watch the BBC report here

Beatallica, the band known for mashing up the sound of Metallica and the Beatles, will be releasing their first new album in seven years later this year under their just inked deal with Metal Assault Records.

Ozzy Osbourne's bassist Rob "Blasko" Nicholson has been named the Executive Vice President of A&R and Special Projects for Ripple Music. According to the announcement, he "will work directly alongside Ripple Music cofounder and CEO Todd Severin to sign new artists and executive produce special projects with established acts in the newly created position."

Stryper have announced, "This Thursday we'll be releasing an awesome remix of the song 'To Hell With The Devil'. Our friend Jeff Savage did an amazing remix. We were all blown away and will be releasing it to Patreon only members on 1/21/21." Check it out here

Our Eternity, a new project featuring Fit For A King frontman Ryan Kirby and Currents and Shadow of Intent's Chris Wiseman, have released their debut single "Bloodstained". Stream it here

Venom Inc's Jeff "Mantas" Dunn updated the Heavy Demons Radio Show, Dunn on the progress the band is making on their next album. He said, "So far, we have 24 brand new songs, and they are all at the first preliminary mix stage. But we need to get the vocals done." Check out the full interview here

Nervosa are streaming a new track called, "Under Ruins", which is the third single from their forthcoming album, "Perpetual Chaos", that is due this Friday, January 22nd. Listen to the song here

Cattle Decapitation have released a new video for their song "Finish Them," which comes from their latest album, "Death Atlas." Vocalist Travis Ryan had this to say, "When traveling to Australia to embark on our Australia/New Zealand/Japan tour in early 2020, we wondered what would await us on their soil as bushfires were raging, claiming the lives of millions of wild animals, altering the lives of many of our fans and citizens of Australia. What we didn't expect was record turnouts with serious rabid fans that I think just wanted to take their minds off the current state of affairs and do their best to have a good time given the utterly sh*t circumstances they were experiencing. We quickly organized meet and greets at the last minute and were able to raise well over $25,000AUD for the Cobargo Wildlife Sanctuary, who had pretty much lost everything in the fires. Thanks to the incredible support from our fans down under and through other folks ready to help, they were able to rebuild. We really felt like we had been given a gift by the fans, so we wanted to give back to these people who came out and raged with us by releasing our final music video for 'Death Atlas,' which showcases how sick the shows were and how truly amazing our fans are. Look close, maybe you'll find yourself in the crowd! Looking forward to returning to the stage one day, hopefully soon!" Watch the clip here

