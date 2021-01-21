.

Weezer Share 'All My Favorite Songs' Video

Keavin Wiggins | 01-21-2021

Photo courtesy The Oriel Company

Weezer have released a video for their brand new single "All My Favorite Songs". The track comes from their forthcoming album, "OK Human," which is set to be released on January 29th.

The band had this to say about the new record, "2020 was going to be the year of Van Weezer -- the big riffs rock album Weezer made as an homage to the metal bands they loved growing up -- until, thanks to the global pandemic, it suddenly wasn't.

"The entire time, however, Weezer frontman Rivers Cuomo was busy at the piano, writing a very different album that took inspiration from another vital musical touchstone of his youth: The Beach Boys' Pet Sounds.

"Throughout the summer of Covid-19, he and the band -- along with a 38 piece orchestra -- chipped away at masked recording sessions using all analogue technology until the record was complete. The result is an album called OK Human -- a cheeky nod to Radiohead's technophobic future-trip OK Computer, but sounding nothing at all like that record."

They also said, "OK Human also has shades of beloved albums of yore -- not just Pet Sounds, but Harry Nilsson's Nilsson Schmilsson; Randy Newman's self-titled debut; the stacked harmonies of The Carpenters' records; even tints of Francoise Hardy's Message Personnel. It is possibly the only record ever created that waxes poetic on themes of loneliness, disconnection, and reaching middle age alongside references to Mrs. Dalloway, Blackpink, the La Brea Tar Pits, Audible, and vegetarian Indian takeout, among others."

Weezer also announced that they will be returning to the road this summer for the rescheduled Hella Mega tour alongside Green Day and Fall Out Boy. See the dates, watch the video and see the tracklisting below:

OK Human Tracklisting:


1. All My Favorite Songs
2. Aloo Gobi
3. Grapes of Wrath
4. Numbers
5. Playing My Piano
6. Mirror Image
7. Screens
8. Bird With A Broken Wing
9. Dead Roses
10. Everything Happens For A Reason
11. Here Comes The Rain
12. La Brea Tar Pits

Hella Mega Tour Dates:


7/14/21 Seattle, WA @ T-Mobile Park
7/17/21 Los Angeles, CA @ Dodger Stadium
7/18/21 San Diego, CA @ Petco Park
7/20/21 San Francisco, CA @ Oracle Park
7/24/21 Arlington, TX @ Globe Life Park
7/27/21 Atlanta, GA @ SunTrust Park
7/29/21 Houston, TX @ Minute Maid Park
7/31/21 Jacksonville, FL @ TIAA Bank Field
8/1/21 Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium
8/4/21 New York, NY @ Citi Field
8/5/21 Boston, MA @ Fenway Park
8/8/21 Washington, DC @ Nationals Park
8/10/21 Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre
8/13/21 Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium
8/15/21 Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field
8/17/21 Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre
8/19/21 Pittsburgh, PA @ PNC Park
8/20/21 Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park
8/23/21 Minneapolis, MN @ Target Field
8/25/21 Commerce City, CO @ Dick's Sporting Goods Park

All My Favorite Songs Video


