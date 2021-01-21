Weezer Share 'All My Favorite Songs' Video

Weezer have released a video for their brand new single "All My Favorite Songs". The track comes from their forthcoming album, "OK Human," which is set to be released on January 29th.
The band had this to say about the new record, "2020 was going to be the year of Van Weezer -- the big riffs rock album Weezer made as an homage to the metal bands they loved growing up -- until, thanks to the global pandemic, it suddenly wasn't.
"The entire time, however, Weezer frontman Rivers Cuomo was busy at the piano, writing a very different album that took inspiration from another vital musical touchstone of his youth: The Beach Boys' Pet Sounds.
"Throughout the summer of Covid-19, he and the band -- along with a 38 piece orchestra -- chipped away at masked recording sessions using all analogue technology until the record was complete. The result is an album called OK Human -- a cheeky nod to Radiohead's technophobic future-trip OK Computer, but sounding nothing at all like that record."
They also said, "OK Human also has shades of beloved albums of yore -- not just Pet Sounds, but Harry Nilsson's Nilsson Schmilsson; Randy Newman's self-titled debut; the stacked harmonies of The Carpenters' records; even tints of Francoise Hardy's Message Personnel. It is possibly the only record ever created that waxes poetic on themes of loneliness, disconnection, and reaching middle age alongside references to Mrs. Dalloway, Blackpink, the La Brea Tar Pits, Audible, and vegetarian Indian takeout, among others."
Weezer also announced that they will be returning to the road this summer for the rescheduled Hella Mega tour alongside Green Day and Fall Out Boy. See the dates, watch the video and see the tracklisting below:
B-Sides: Weezer Go Radiohead, Pearl Jam Vs. Pearl Jamm and more
Lamb Of God, Mastodon, Weezer Lead Bill & Ted Soundtrack
Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer Announce Rescheduled Tour Dates
Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer Reschedule Tour
Green Day, Weezer and Fall Out Boy Cancel American Tour
Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer Postpone Hella Mega Tour Launch
Green Day, Weezer and Fall Out Boy Heading Down Under
Shinedown, 311 and Weezer Lead Festival Lineup
Dave Matthews Band and Weezer Lead Innings Festival Lineup
Weezer Share 'All My Favorite Songs' Video- Pearl Jam Tribute Band Changes Name After Legal Threat- Megadeth's New Album Is 'Up There' With Classic Albums Says Ellefson- more
Sites and Sounds: Moon Crush Socially-Distanced Music Experience
On The Record: Nick Mason's Saucerful of Secrets - Live at the Roundhouse
Paul McCartney - McCartney III
Quick Flicks: Joe Bonamassa - Guitar Man
MorleyView Maria Vidal (Desmond Child and Rouge)
Weezer Share 'All My Favorite Songs' Video
Pearl Jam Tribute Band Changes Name After Legal Threat
Megadeth's New Album Is 'Up There' With Classic Albums Says Ellefson
B-Sides: The Dead Daisies Reunite With Ozzy Drummer, Bob Rock Sells Metallica Rights, David Lee Roth and more
Chris Robinson Recalls Recording Black Crowes Debut Album
Tommy Bolin Lost Sessions Rarities Set To Be Released
Heart's Nancy Wilson Teams With Epiphone For New Signature Guitar
Kings County Give A Flock Of Seagulls Classic A Heavy Makeover