Pink Floyd Share Classic 1972 Performance Video

(hennemusic) Pink Floyd are sharing video of a 1972 performance of their classic 1968 instrumental, "Careful With That Axe, Eugene." The clip presents footage from a June 29, 1972 show at the UK's Brighton Dome, one of two shows at the venue which were added to the end of the initial tour of "The Dark Side Of The Moon" after the band experienced technical problems on opening night there six months earlier.
"Careful With That Axe, Eugene" originally appeared as the b-side to Pink Floyd's 1968 standalone single, "Point Me At The Sky"; live versions later appeared on the band's 1969 album, "Ummagumma", and the 1972 documentary "Live At Pompeii."
Pink Floyd recently swept top honors in the 2020 hennemusic Rock News Awards, where they captured the titles of Rock News Artist Of The Year and Rock News Story Of The Year in the 11th annual event. Watch the video here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
