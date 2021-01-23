.

Pink Floyd Share Classic 1972 Performance Video

Bruce Henne | 01-23-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Pink Floyd Share Classic 1972 Performance Video
Video still

(hennemusic) Pink Floyd are sharing video of a 1972 performance of their classic 1968 instrumental, "Careful With That Axe, Eugene." The clip presents footage from a June 29, 1972 show at the UK's Brighton Dome, one of two shows at the venue which were added to the end of the initial tour of "The Dark Side Of The Moon" after the band experienced technical problems on opening night there six months earlier.

"Careful With That Axe, Eugene" originally appeared as the b-side to Pink Floyd's 1968 standalone single, "Point Me At The Sky"; live versions later appeared on the band's 1969 album, "Ummagumma", and the 1972 documentary "Live At Pompeii."

Pink Floyd recently swept top honors in the 2020 hennemusic Rock News Awards, where they captured the titles of Rock News Artist Of The Year and Rock News Story Of The Year in the 11th annual event. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Pink Floyd Share Classic 1972 Performance Video

Pink Floyd Share Video Of Classic 1972 Performance

Black Sabbath and Pink Floyd Icons Team Up For New Song 2020 In Review

Roger Waters Streams Performance Video Of Pink Floyd Classic 'Money' 2020 In Review

Roger Waters Plays Pink Floyd Tracks From 'The Wall' In Isolation 2020 In Review

Pink Floyd Share Animated Video For 1971 Classic

Pink Floyd Streamed Rare Version Of 'Comfortably Numb' 2020 In Review

Roger Waters Performed Pink Floyd Rarity In Isolation Video 2020 In Review

Roger Waters Performs Pink Floyd Classic In Isolation Video 2020 In Review

Pink Floyd Reunion Wouldn't Be Nice For Waters 2020 In Review

More Pink Floyd News

advertisement
Day In Rock

Ghost Frontman And The Hellacopters Rock Rolling Stones Classic- Royal Blood Share Stream Of 'Typhoons'- Trapt Member Quits The Band- Pink Floyd Classic Performance Video- more

Reviews

Sites and Sounds: Moon Crush Socially-Distanced Music Experience

On The Record: Nick Mason's Saucerful of Secrets - Live at the Roundhouse

Paul McCartney - McCartney III

Quick Flicks: Joe Bonamassa - Guitar Man

MorleyView Maria Vidal (Desmond Child and Rouge)

advertisement
Latest News

Ghost Frontman And The Hellacopters Rock Rolling Stones Classic

Royal Blood Share Stream Of 'Typhoons'

Trapt Member Quits The Band

Pink Floyd Share Classic 1972 Performance Video

The Black Crowes Cover John Lennon Classic 'Jealous Guy'

Whitesnake Share 'Slow An' Easy '2021 Remix

Heart Singer Ann Wilson Releases New Single 'Tender Heart'

Son Of The Velvet Rat Release 'Beautiful Disarray' Video