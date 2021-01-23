Royal Blood Share Stream Of 'Typhoons'

(hennemusic) Royal Blood are streaming the title track to their forthcoming album, "Typhoons." The tune follows "Trouble's Coming" as the second preview to the third studio set from the UK duo of bassist/singer Mike Kerr and drummer Ben Thatcher.

Due April 30, the project sees the band make a conscious return to their roots, back when they had made music that was influenced by Daft Punk, Justice, and Philippe Zdar of Cassius, while also aiming for a back-to-basics approach featured on their 2014 self-titled debut.

"We sort of stumbled on this sound, and it was immediately fun to play," recalls Kerr. "That's what sparked the creativity on the new album, the chasing of that feeling. It's weird, though - if you think back to 'Figure it Out,' (from debut album) it kind of contains the embryo of this album. We realized that we didn't have to completely destroy what we'd created so far; we just had to shift it, change it. On paper, it's a small reinvention. But when you hear it, it sounds so fresh."

While Kerr and Thatcher produced most of the album themselves, the track "Boilermaker" was produced by Queens Of The Stone Age frontman Josh Homme, and Paul Epworth produced "Who Needs Friends" and contributed additional production to "Trouble's Coming."

"Typhoons" will be available in digital, black and colored vinyl, and CD formats; the official Royal Blood store offers a deluxe vinyl packaged with a bonus 7" single (featuring the extra track "Space") and an art print, and a picture disc. here.

