The Black Crowes Cover John Lennon Classic 'Jealous Guy'

Cover art

(hennemusic) The Black Crowes are sharing their version of the John Lennon classic, "Jealous Guy", as featured on the upcoming series of expanded 30th anniversary editions of their 1990 debut, "Shake Your Money Maker."

The tune, which first appeared on Lennon's legendary 1971 album "Imagine", is among the previously-unreleased material from sessions for the group's first record that will be featured on the February 26 package.

The reissue has been expanded into multiple packages, including 4LP and 3CD Super Deluxe versions that include a remastered version of the original album; three never-before-heard studio recordings; 2 unreleased demos from the band's early incarnation as Mr. Crowe's Garden; B-sides and an unreleased 1990 concert recording in their hometown of Atlanta, GA.

A 2CD Deluxe version has the remastered album along with the unreleased studio songs, demos, and b-sides; there are also standard 1CD and 1LP versions with the remastered record, as well as streaming and digital options. Check out the cover and the original version of "Jealous Guy" here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

