Whitesnake Share 'Slow An' Easy '2021 Remix

Cover art

(hennemusic) Whitesnake are streaming a video for the 2021 remix of their 1984 classic, "Slow An' Easy", as featured on the upcoming collection, "The Blues Album."

The tune originally appeared on the band's "Slide It In" album, and was one of the songs from that set to establish the group as a rock radio staple in North America.

Due February 19, the project - which marks the third and final release in the band's "Red, White And Blues" trilogy - delivers remixed and remastered versions of the group's best blues-rock songs.

The set mixes hits and deep tracks that were originally released between 1984 and 2011 on six Whitesnake studio albums and singer David Coverdale's third solo record, "Into The Light."

"The Blues Album" will be available in multiple formats, including digitally and on CD and as a double-LP set pressed on 180-gram ocean blue vinyl. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories

Whitesnake Share Blues Album Details and Release New Video

Evanescence, Iron Maiden and Whitesnake Stars Cover McCartney Classic 2020 In Review

Whitesnake's David Coverdale Ponders Retiring Next Year 2020 In Review

Whitesnake Stream 'Yours For The Asking' Video

David Coverdale Discusses The Origins Of Deep Purple's 'Burn'

Whitesnake Stream 'Love Will Set You Free' 2020 Remix

Whitesnake Stream 'The Deeper The Love' 2020 Remix

Whitesnake Share 'Now You're Gone' 2020 Remix

Whitesnake's David Coverdale Recovering 'Nice' From Surgery

More Whitesnake News