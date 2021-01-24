.

Cheap Trick Preview New Single 'Light Up The Fire'

Michael Angulia | 01-24-2021

Cheap Trick have shared a short preview clip of their new single via social media. The band tweeted the teaser for "Light Up The Fire" on Jan. 22nd, which is set to be released this coming Thursday, January 28th.

Frontman Robin Zander promised new music from the band soon, revealing during an appearance on AXS TV that the band had already completed work on a new studio album.

He said, "We have an album that's already done and it's ready to go. It's been put on hold because of the virus. We're very excited about it. We signed a deal with BMG. And we'll see what happens."

Robin also said, "We've made a lot of records, and we just continue making records, for ourselves mostly, but also for our immediate fans that still cling to us.

"It's something, I think, that is our lifeblood; it keeps us going... And I believe that we still make quality records. If we didn't, we probably wouldn't do it anymore." Check out the preview clip here.


