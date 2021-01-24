Cheap Trick have shared a short preview clip of their new single via social media. The band tweeted the teaser for "Light Up The Fire" on Jan. 22nd, which is set to be released this coming Thursday, January 28th.
Frontman Robin Zander promised new music from the band soon, revealing during an appearance on AXS TV that the band had already completed work on a new studio album.
He said, "We have an album that's already done and it's ready to go. It's been put on hold because of the virus. We're very excited about it. We signed a deal with BMG. And we'll see what happens."
Robin also said, "We've made a lot of records, and we just continue making records, for ourselves mostly, but also for our immediate fans that still cling to us.
"It's something, I think, that is our lifeblood; it keeps us going... And I believe that we still make quality records. If we didn't, we probably wouldn't do it anymore." Check out the preview clip here.
Cheap Trick's New Album In 'Ready To Go'
Megadeth Bassist Releases Vintage Cheap Trick Track From Covers Album
Cheap Trick Finish Work On New Album
ZZ Top Postpone Tour With Cheap Trick
Cheap Trick's 'At Budokan' Enters US National Recording Registry
Cheap Trick Joining Rod Stewart For Summer Tour
Cheap Trick In The Studio For 'Dream Police' Anniversary 2019 In Review
Cheap Trick In The Studio For Budokan Anniversary 2019 In Review
Cheap Trick Preview Big TV Interview
Tool's Maynard James Keenan Believes Social Media Unhealthy- Cheap Trick Preview New Single 'Light Up The Fire'- Journey Star Confirms Departure From The Dead Daisies- more
Sites and Sounds: Moon Crush Socially-Distanced Music Experience
On The Record: Nick Mason's Saucerful of Secrets - Live at the Roundhouse
Paul McCartney - McCartney III
Quick Flicks: Joe Bonamassa - Guitar Man
MorleyView Maria Vidal (Desmond Child and Rouge)
Tool's Maynard James Keenan Believes Social Media Unhealthy
Cheap Trick Preview New Single 'Light Up The Fire'
Journey Star Confirms Departure From The Dead Daisies
The Band Share Unreleased Royal Albert Hall Performance
Whitehall Release 'Capsize' Video and Announce Album
Dead Lord To Stream 'Surrender' Release Show
Fretland Streaming New Song 'One More Try'
Megadeth's Dave Mustaine Pays Tribute To Alexi Laiho