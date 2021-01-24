Fretland Streaming New Song 'One More Try'

Fretland have released a brand new song called "One More Try". The track comes from the band's for forthcoming sophomore album, "Could Have Loved You", that is set to hit stores on March 26th.

Hillary Grace Fretland had this to say about the new single, "This song is one of my favorites on the album. I did something I never do and recycled some lyrics off a dusty but romantic short song.

"I haven't had the opportunity to try and get someone back in my life at this capacity but imagine I would try something like this. Lots of tears, wine and avoiding but longing to match their gaze. Hoping that I'd be able to read how much love or fight is left in the conversation." Check it out below:

