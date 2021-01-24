Fretland have released a brand new song called "One More Try". The track comes from the band's for forthcoming sophomore album, "Could Have Loved You", that is set to hit stores on March 26th.
Hillary Grace Fretland had this to say about the new single, "This song is one of my favorites on the album. I did something I never do and recycled some lyrics off a dusty but romantic short song.
"I haven't had the opportunity to try and get someone back in my life at this capacity but imagine I would try something like this. Lots of tears, wine and avoiding but longing to match their gaze. Hoping that I'd be able to read how much love or fight is left in the conversation." Check it out below:
Tool's Maynard James Keenan Believes Social Media Unhealthy- Cheap Trick Preview New Single 'Light Up The Fire'- Journey Star Confirms Departure From The Dead Daisies- more
Sites and Sounds: Moon Crush Socially-Distanced Music Experience
On The Record: Nick Mason's Saucerful of Secrets - Live at the Roundhouse
Paul McCartney - McCartney III
Quick Flicks: Joe Bonamassa - Guitar Man
MorleyView Maria Vidal (Desmond Child and Rouge)
Tool's Maynard James Keenan Believes Social Media Unhealthy
Cheap Trick Preview New Single 'Light Up The Fire'
Journey Star Confirms Departure From The Dead Daisies
The Band Share Unreleased Royal Albert Hall Performance
Whitehall Release 'Capsize' Video and Announce Album
Dead Lord To Stream 'Surrender' Release Show
Fretland Streaming New Song 'One More Try'
Megadeth's Dave Mustaine Pays Tribute To Alexi Laiho