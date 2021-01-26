Pink Floyd's David Gilmour Shares 'Morning Has Broken' Performance

(hennemusic) Legendary Pink Floyd guitarist David Gilmour has shared an online video of an acoustic performance of the classic Christian hymn "Morning Has Broken."
The Pink Floyd guitarist delivered the song during a recent livestream event as part of an ongoing series billed as the Von Trapped Family; the latest episode celebrated the US release of his son Charlie Gilmour's memoir, "Featherhood."
"Morning Has Broken" was a worldwide hit for Cat Stevens (now Yusuf Islam) in 1972; it reached No. 6 on the US Billboard Hot 100 and topped the US Easy Listening chart while going Top 10 in several countries.
Last fall, Pink Floyd released a series of reissues of their restored 1988 live package, "Delicate Sound Of Thunder", which featured the band in concert during a 5-night residency at the Nassau Coliseum in Long Island, NY as part of a tour in support of their thirteenth studio album, "A Momentary Lapse Of Reason." here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
