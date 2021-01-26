The Alarm Releasing New CD 'War' Without The Music

Cover art courtesy KPP Group

The Alarm have announced that they are advance releasing their brand-new album 'War' via a special CD-Rom format that will allow fans to burn their copy of the finished record has to be completed by release date on February 24th.

The band began recording the new record on January 7th and Mike Peters, the group and producer George Williams, are currently writing and recording the record using their own isolation studios.

This unique approach to a CD release will allow the band to work on the album 79 until February 24th and still release it on time. Frontman Mike Peters had this to say, "The record is really starting to take shape.

"The responsive nature of the writing and recording situation has given rise to some radical thinking on how to instantly release the album into the modern world and also across all the major formats - stream, download, CD and LP."

He continued, "I really want the fans to have access to this album as soon as it's finished. We have set ourselves a very tight deadline, and the music is already being created out in the open for all to see and hear.

The technology is there so that fans who still have access to a CD burner and wish to get involved in the spirit of the project can do so by interacting with the creative process and play their own part in bringing this new Alarm album into the world."

The group is also offering a pre-order for a hand-cut vinyl LP version of the record that will be release to fans on Mike's birthday on February 25th. The band is sharing vlogs and updates on the record on their official website.

Related Stories

The Alarm's Mike Peters Announces Love Hope Strength Big Night In

The Killers Surprise Mike Peters With The Alarm Tribute

The Alarm Announce New Album and Tour

The Alarm's Mike Peters 24 Hour Globe Trotting For RSD

More The Alarm News