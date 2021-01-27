A Day To Remember Stream New Song 'Everything We Need'

A Day To Remember have released a new single called "Everything We Need". The track comes from the band's forthcoming album, "You're Welcome", which is due March 5th.
The band live debuted the track this past Monday (January 25th) during their special very first acoustic livestream event, “A Day To Remember: Live at The Audio Compound.”
Jeremy McKinnon had this to say about the song, “This was one of the song ideas I started with Jon Bellion and ended up finishing later on with the help of Nick Long.
"A song about going on a drive to clear your head and having a pinch me moment. Realizing you have everything in life you need right now.” Stream "Everything We Need" below:
