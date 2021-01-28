Styx Announce New Fix Live Concert Stream

Styx have announced that their next latest "Styx Fix Live" concert stream, their first of the year, will be taking place this weekend and is also being used as a fundraiser for MusicCares.
The band had this to say, "STYX FIX IS BACK WITH SOME OF YOUR FAVORITE MOMENTS! Join us Saturday night [January 30th] at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on our official YouTube channel.
"We will be streaming the entire concert audio from our 2018 show in Alpharetta, GA with exclusive audio and video." Fans can donate to MusiCares Covid-19 Relief fund here and watch the concert (once available) below:
