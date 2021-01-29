Rob Zombie Releases 'The Eternal Struggles Of The Howling Man' Video

Rob Zombie has released a music video for his brand new song "The Eternal Struggles Of The Howling Man", which is the second single from his forthcoming album.
The new record was produced by Zeuss and will be entitled "The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy." The album, Rob's first new effort in almost five years, will be released on March 12th.
His camp says that "The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy is a classic Zombie album to its core with high-energy rages like 'The Eternal Struggles of the Howling Man' and 'Get Loose' to heavy-groove thumpers like 'Shadow Of The Cemetery Man'and 'Shake Your Ass-Smoke Your Grass.'" Watch the new video below:
