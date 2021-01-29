.

Rob Zombie Releases 'The Eternal Struggles Of The Howling Man' Video

Keavin Wiggins | 01-29-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Rob Zombie Releases 'The Eternal Struggles Of The Howling Man' Video
Single art

Rob Zombie has released a music video for his brand new song "The Eternal Struggles Of The Howling Man", which is the second single from his forthcoming album.

The new record was produced by Zeuss and will be entitled "The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy." The album, Rob's first new effort in almost five years, will be released on March 12th.

His camp says that "The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy is a classic Zombie album to its core with high-energy rages like 'The Eternal Struggles of the Howling Man' and 'Get Loose' to heavy-groove thumpers like 'Shadow Of The Cemetery Man'and 'Shake Your Ass-Smoke Your Grass.'" Watch the new video below:


Related Stories


Rob Zombie Releases 'The Eternal Struggles Of The Howling Man' Video

Rob Zombie Returns With New Video and Announces Album

Rob Zombie Delivering New Song In Time For Halloween

Duff McKagan and Rob Zombie Talk Johnny Ramone Tribute

Rob Zombie Announces Special 3 From Hell Event

September Mourning Announces Dates with Rob Zombie and More

Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson Ask Fans To Help Pick Next Cover

Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson Expand North American Tour

Rob Zombie And Marilyn Manson Announce Summer Tour

Rob Zombie Rocks Beatles Classic With Marilyn Manson and Nikki Sixx

More Rob Zombie News

advertisement
Day In Rock

Rob Zombie Releases 'The Eternal Struggles Of The Howling Man' Video- Paul Stanley's Soul Station Release 'O-O-H Child' Video- Eric Church Streams 'Heart On Fire'- more

Reviews

Paul Maged- Culture War

Tamar Aphek - All Bets Are Off

Countless Thousands - And the Triumph of Justice

On The Record: Nick Mason's Saucerful of Secrets - Live at the Roundhouse

Paul McCartney - McCartney III

advertisement
Latest News

Rob Zombie Releases 'The Eternal Struggles Of The Howling Man' Video

Paul Stanley's Soul Station Release 'O-O-H Child' Video

Eric Church Streams 'Heart On Fire' From New Triple Album

Soilwork Announce Feature Film 'A Whisp Of The Atlantic'

The Killers Expand 'Imploding The Mirage'

David Bowie 1990s Live Series Continues With 1997 Phoenix Festival

The Hold Steady Share New Song 'Spices'

Singled Out: Kjersti Long's Eleanor Rigby