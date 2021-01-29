Soilwork Announce Feature Film 'A Whisp Of The Atlantic'

Soilwork have announced that they will be releasing a new feature film next week that centers around their recently released EP "A Whisp Of The Atlantic".
The band will premiere the new video on their YouTube channel this coming Wednesday, February 3rd that will link the storyline of the EP with new segments of music and footage.
David Andersson had this to say, "From the desire of Feverish, the urge of Desperado, the determinism of Death Diviner, the insights and questions of The Nothingness and the Devil and the acceptance and spiritual searching of A Whisp of the Atlantic.
"The whole song and video sequence is like a slightly different take on Maslow's Hierarchy of Needs. It's all about realizing that we're all stuck on this rock and that we need to find something more inclusive than religion to get through this together.
"Because in the end, we're all outsiders, genetically hunter-gatherers trying to fit in in a world that we created but at the same time wasn't really made for us.
"The overarching theme is liberation from the extremely low level of the social and cultural debate these days, and it starts with the fundamentals and ends with the phenomenological. From liberation into ascension." Watch the film (once available) below:
