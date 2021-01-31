Peter Frampton Shares Cover Of Radiohead Song

(hennemusic) Peter Frampton is streaming a cover of Radiohead's 2007 single, "Reckoner", as the first preview to his forthcoming instrumental album, "Frampton Forgets The Words."
Co-produced by the rocker and Chuck Ainlay and recorded/mixed at the guitarist's Studio Phenix in Nashville, TN, the project features some of Frampton's favorite songs and marks the follow-up to his 2007 Grammy Award-winning instrumental album, "Fingerprints."
Due April 23 and issued under The Peter Frampton Band banner, the set features tributes to songs by David Bowie, George Harrison, Stevie Wonder, Lenny Kravitz and more.
"This album is a collection of ten of my favorite pieces of music," says Frampton. "My guitar is also a voice and I have always enjoyed playing my favorite vocal lines that we all know and love. These tracks are my great band and me paying tribute to the original creators of this wonderful music. So much fun to do and I really hope you enjoy it too."
Frampton's most recent release is 2019's "All Blues", which topped Billboard's Blues Chart for fifteen weeks and was issued in sync with the launch of his farewell tour, which was interrupted last year as the live music industry shut down due to the global pandemic.
The guitarist announced his plan to retire from regular vigorous touring due to a diagnosis of the autoimmune disease Inclusion Body Myositis (IBM), a progressive muscle disorder characterized by muscle inflammation, weakness and atrophy.
Stream the cover and the original version of "Reckoner" here.
