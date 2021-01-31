Wolfgang Van Halen To Rock TV Debut On Kimmel

Social media capture

Wolfgang Van Halen took to social media to share the big news that his solo band, Mammoth WVH, will be making their live TV debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday, February 11th.

Eddie Van Halen's son revealed the news with the following post on Saturday (January 30th), "See you soon!! w/11/21 - @JimmyKimmelLive #Distance - Late night television debut - Check local listings".

It appears from the #Distance hashtag in his post that the band will be performing their debut single "Distance", which Wolfgang released as a tribute his late father.

As we previously reported, Wolfgang says that some of the biggest reaction to his "Distance" video was the inclusion of a voicemail at the end of the clip from Eddie.

The clip includes home movies with Wolfgang and Eddie and ended with the encouraging message from the guitar legend. "That was probably one of my favorite things that a lot of people got from the video," Wolfgang said of the reaction the voicemail during an interview. "It's kind of like a dual thing - a lot of people got to experience my father as he was to me more than just the icon they know him as, but then also people can just relate it to their lives.

"So many comments I've seen [were], like, 'Wow! That was heavy. I'm gonna call my dad right now.' Knowing that there's probably a wave of sons and daughters calling their dads just to say 'I love you' the past month makes me feel really great." Watch the video below:

Mammoth WVH's "Distance" Video

