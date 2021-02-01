Trivium's Matt Heafy and Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda To Deliver 'Epic' Track

Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda has announced that he has teamed up with Trivium's Matt Heafy for a new collaborative track that they will be streaming via Twitch at the end of the week.

Shinoda said in the announcement video, "I got Matt's blessing to get weird with the track too. We're not gonna just make a metal track. We're not gonna make a Trivium track. If you wanted a Trivium track you could just get a Trivium track. You could go to Matt's channel and get that."

"So I'm gonna take his vocal, and even his guitar, and chop them into little tiny bits and run them through a meat grinder and then we're gonna make a track out of it. I don't even know what we're gonna make."

"The track he sent is so... it's, like, epic! It's very, like, Matt standing on a mountaintop with a falcon on his wrist who flies away and collects the bones of enemy clans, enemy warriors.

"That's what happening next week on Friday."

Heafy took Twitter to add that they will be revealing their first song together this Friday (February 8th) exclusively via Shinoda's Twitch channel, which can be found here.

