Pink Floyd's Nick Mason Reveals Rescheduled The Echoes Tour Dates

(hennemusic) Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason's Saucerful Of Secrets have announced rescheduled concert dates for their postponed UK tour amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Originally set to begin last April, the month-long series was first delayed to the fall and again to this spring before its latest move. "Regrettably, due to the ongoing pandemic, the UK tour has had to move again, with the shows now being held in April/May 2022," says the group. "Apologies for any inconvenience these changes might cause; the band are desperate to perform, but have to ensure the experience is a safe one for everyone!
"Here's a reminder of the band in action from when gigs were still possible," they add, alongside a video trailer for their performances as featured in the 2020 live package, "Live At The Roundhouse."
Mason launched the project - which exclusively performs vintage pre-Dark Side Of The Moon era material by Pink Floyd - in the spring of 2018.
The band's lineup includes Spandau Ballet's Gary Kemp, Lee Harris of the Blockheads, bassist Guy Pratt and composer Dom Beken, a collaborator of late Floyd keyboardist Rick Wright.
Watch the trailer and see the dates here.
Nick Mason Streams Performance Of Pink Floyd Classic
Nick Mason Streams Performance Of Pink Floyd Classic 'See Emily Play'
Nick Mason Streams Performance Of Pink Floyd Classic
Pink Floyd's Nick Mason Reschedules UK Tour
Pink Floyd's Nick Mason Reschedules Tour
Nick Mason Streams Performance Of Vintage Pink Floyd Track
Pink Floyd's Nick Mason Postpones Spring Tour
Pink Floyd's Nick Mason Streams 2019 Performance Of Classic
Pink Floyd's Nick Mason To Release Live At The Roundhouse Package
Foo Fighters Launch Midnight Drops- There Has To Be An Eddie Van Halen Tribute Concert- Rob Halford Was Considered For Heaven & Hell After Dio's Death- The Osbournes- more
Quick Flicks: Roger Waters - Us + Them
Tamar Aphek - All Bets Are Off
Countless Thousands - And the Triumph of Justice
On The Record: Nick Mason's Saucerful of Secrets - Live at the Roundhouse
There Has To Be An Eddie Van Halen Tribute Concert Says Bandmate
The Osbournes Fame Was Not A Good Experience For Jack
Queen In The Studio For Innuendo's 30th Anniversary
Pink Floyd's Nick Mason Reveals Rescheduled The Echoes Tour Dates
M. Ward Releases 'Violets For Your Furs' Video
Supergroup Bloodclot Return With New Lineup and Single
glimmers Share Duet With Nick Pena of lostbody
The Band Share Trailer For 'Stage Fright' 50th Anniversary Reissue