Pink Floyd's Nick Mason Reveals Rescheduled The Echoes Tour Dates

Poster for the revised tour

(hennemusic) Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason's Saucerful Of Secrets have announced rescheduled concert dates for their postponed UK tour amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Originally set to begin last April, the month-long series was first delayed to the fall and again to this spring before its latest move. "Regrettably, due to the ongoing pandemic, the UK tour has had to move again, with the shows now being held in April/May 2022," says the group. "Apologies for any inconvenience these changes might cause; the band are desperate to perform, but have to ensure the experience is a safe one for everyone!

"Here's a reminder of the band in action from when gigs were still possible," they add, alongside a video trailer for their performances as featured in the 2020 live package, "Live At The Roundhouse."

Mason launched the project - which exclusively performs vintage pre-Dark Side Of The Moon era material by Pink Floyd - in the spring of 2018.

The band's lineup includes Spandau Ballet's Gary Kemp, Lee Harris of the Blockheads, bassist Guy Pratt and composer Dom Beken, a collaborator of late Floyd keyboardist Rick Wright.

Watch the trailer and see the dates here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

