Cradle Of Filth To Declare 'Existence If Futile' With New Album

Cradle Of Filth have announced that the title of their forthcoming 13th studio album will be "Existence Is Futile". Nuclear Blast will be releasing the effort later this year.
Frontman Dani Filth had this to say, "The stunning new album is everything you can expect from the many shades of black that go to discolor a Cradle Of Filth release and far, far, worse."
The band recorded the new record at Grindstone Studios with producer Scott Atkins and they once again called on Arthur Berzinsh to create the cover artwork.
