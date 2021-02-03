Silver Cave Singled Out Week: Days

Silver Cave just released their brand new EP "See You Later" and to celebrate we have asked Trent Rowland to tell us about the tracks. Today he tells us about the song "Days". Here is the story:

I wrote "Days" back in 2012, so it is easily the oldest song on the See You Later EP. As a result, it really features the hard rock roots of my songwriting, which is definitely a change of pace compared to other songs under the Silver Cave banner. We released an acoustic version in 2019 and now the full version is finally born. It's fitting that this tune has had a long journey to release, since that's primarily what the song is about: long journeys.

When I was in school, I had very big artistic dreams for myself and it felt like, while I was doing the correct things, I wasn't really getting any closer to my goal. I remember the long, hot walk across campus to get to one of my summer classes. I had the route mapped out in my mind and steadily walked that path for the entire summer. That sun-drenched path began to feel like my pursuit of the arts.

Many things in life take a very long time to bear fruit. "Days" is a song about taking that path that you've set for yourself and having faith in it. One must have faith that their work will be rewarded or they will surely give up along the way. It may be painful...it was and has been for me! But, one must have that faith. One must go through those days where it feels like you are helpless and stuck to get to the other side.

I can still feel the heat coming up at my face from off the pavement...I urge those who are about to give up to keep waiting. Set yourself upon your healthiest path and continue to walk it. You will be rewarded.

