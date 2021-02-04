Wolfgang Van Halen Previews New Song 'You're To Blame'

(hennemusic) Wolfgang Van Halen is sharing a preview of his new single, "You're To Blame", which is the second track from his forthcoming Mammoth WVH album debut.
The rocker offered up an audio clip from the song, which he first debuted during an appearance on The Howard Stern Show last November. The track will follow the set's lead single, "Distance", which launched Mammoth WVH last fall and served as a tribute to his father, Eddie Van Halen, who passed away in October at the age of 65 after a lengthy battle with cancer.
Wolfgang has reportedly been working on his debut studio set since 2015, with producer Michael Baskette announcing the album's completion in July of 2018.
Mammoth WVH will make their late night television debut on ABC-TV's Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday, February 11. Check out the song preview here.
