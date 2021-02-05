.

Black Sabbath's Iommi Addresses Rob Halford Heaven & Hell Speculation

Keavin Wiggins | 02-05-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Black Sabbath's Iommi Addresses Rob Halford Heaven & Hell Speculation
Cover art

Black Sabbath legend Tony Iommi says in a new interview that the speculated reformation of Heaven & Hell with Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford for a new album is not going to happen.

Heaven & Hell was a reformation of the Ronnie James Dio era of Black Sabbath and drummer Vinny Appice recently shared that he sent a message to management about putting together an isolation album with Halford on vocals.

Iommi was asked about the idea of collaborating with Halford during an interview with Loudwire and had this response, "Rob must have mentioned it to Vinny at one particular time. It won't happen now, but I'm writing stuff.

"What I'm going to use I don't know yet. There's no rush to do anything at the moment. I want to do an album of some sort, whether its riffs or having a singer on it or for movies or whatever. I'm open for most things at the moment."


Related Stories


Black Sabbath's Iommi Addresses Rob Halford Heaven & Hell Speculation

Rob Halford Was Considered For Heaven & Hell After Dio's Death

Rare Black Sabbath 'Heaven and Hell' Demo Goes Online

Singled Out: Margie Singleton's Heaven Or Hell

Singled Out: Alezzandra's Bad Girl in Heaven, Good Girl in Hell

Singled Out: Alezzandra's Bad Girl in Heaven, Good Girl in Hell

News > Heaven Hell

advertisement
Day In Rock

Black Sabbath's Iommi Addresses Rob Halford Heaven & Hell Speculation- Lamb Of God Stream New Song From Deluxe Edition- Paul Stanley's Soul Station- Serj Tankian- more

Reviews

Rock Reads: All Exce$$ - Occupation: Concert Promoter By Danny Zelisko

Quick Flicks: Roger Waters - Us + Them

Paul Maged- Culture War

Tamar Aphek - All Bets Are Off

Countless Thousands - And the Triumph of Justice

advertisement
Latest News

Black Sabbath's Iommi Addresses Rob Halford Heaven & Hell Speculation

Lamb Of God Stream New Song From Deluxe Edition

Paul Stanley's Soul Station Cover 'Could It Be I'm Falling In Love'

Serj Tankian Releases 'Elasticity' Video and Announces EP

3 Doors Down Expand The Better Life For 20th Anniversary

Tommy Emmanuel Shared 'Locomotivation' Video From New Live Album

Bruce Springsteen Song Given Bluegrass Makeover By River Kittens

Singled Out: Leo Sawikin's Born Too Late