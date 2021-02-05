Black Sabbath's Iommi Addresses Rob Halford Heaven & Hell Speculation

Black Sabbath legend Tony Iommi says in a new interview that the speculated reformation of Heaven & Hell with Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford for a new album is not going to happen.
Heaven & Hell was a reformation of the Ronnie James Dio era of Black Sabbath and drummer Vinny Appice recently shared that he sent a message to management about putting together an isolation album with Halford on vocals.
Iommi was asked about the idea of collaborating with Halford during an interview with Loudwire and had this response, "Rob must have mentioned it to Vinny at one particular time. It won't happen now, but I'm writing stuff.
"What I'm going to use I don't know yet. There's no rush to do anything at the moment. I want to do an album of some sort, whether its riffs or having a singer on it or for movies or whatever. I'm open for most things at the moment."
Rob Halford Was Considered For Heaven & Hell After Dio's Death
