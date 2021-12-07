Rob Halford Was Considered For Heaven & Hell After Dio's Death 2021 In Review

Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford landed a top 21 story from February 2021 when it was revealed that the Black Sabbath supergroup Heaven & Hell considered reforming after Ronnie James Dio's death with Halford taking over as lead vocalist.
Vinny Appice revealed the news during the Rock Fantasy Files Ronnie James Dio edition on January 29th as he was reflecting on Halford performing with Black Sabbath at the final stop of Ozzy Osbourne's No More Tours farewell trek at the Pacific Amphitheater in 1992.
The idea was for Black Sabbath with Ronnie James Dio to open the show and then the band would join Ozzy on stage during his set to perform a few shows but Dio opted out of the gig and Halford stepped in.
Appice sahred, "We rehearsed with Rob for about two or three hours, and went over songs that I never played before. They were Ozzy tunes. The only thing we did of Dio's was only a couple of them; one of them was 'Heaven And Hell'.
"We went out, and it sounded great; Rob killed it. It sounded great, people loved it, and it was good. There was talk about maybe carrying on from there, with Rob. And then there was also talk, after Ronnie passed (in 2010) about doing it after that.
"And, actually, Rob kept wanting to do it. Recently, I sent a message over to management: 'Hey, we could easily do an album and not even see each other, the way things are done these days, with Rob.'" Watch the full video below:
