Black Sabbath Stream 1982 Performance Of 'Heaven And Hell'

Bruce Henne | 03-10-2021

Black Sabbath The Mob Rules cover art

(hennemusic) Black Sabbath are streaming audio of a 1982 live performance of "Heaven And Hell" in sync with its inclusion on the March 5 release of an expanded edition of their tenth album, "Mob Rules."

The song is featured on the package as part of an entire concert recorded in Portland, OR on the band's tour in support of the project, the group's second with Ronnie James Dio and first with new drummer Vinny Appice.

The record - which included "Voodoo", "Turn Up The Night", "The Sign Of The Southern Cross" and the title track - hit No. 12 in the UK and No. 29 on the Billboard 200.

The expanded reissue features the remastered album, a new mix of "The Mob Rules", and an expansive selection of rare and unreleased recordings. Black Sabbath also released an expanded edition of 1980's "Heaven And Hell" on March 5. Stream the song here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

