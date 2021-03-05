Black Sabbath Stream Remastered 'Heaven And Hell' Album

(hennemusic) Black Sabbath are streaming audio of their 1980 album classic, "Heaven And Hell", in sync with the March 5 release of an expanded edition of their ninth studio record.

Fans can hear the original 8-song set, which introduced the band's era with singer Ronnie James Dio after he was added to the lineup just two months after the spring 1979 firing of Ozzy Osbourne.

"Heaven And Hell" delivered a number of classics, including the lead single "Neon Knights", "Lady Evil", "Children Of The Sea" and the title track, earning the revitalized outfit a Top 10 album in the UK while peaking at No. 28 on the US Billboard 200 on its way to sales of a million copies.

The 2021 reissue presents a new remastered version of the record alongside several bonus tracks that have never been released in North America, including live material from a 1980 show in Hartford, CT and audio that originally appeared in 2007 on the Rhino Handmade's limited edition collection, "Black Sabbath: Live At Hammersmith Odeon."

The expanded project has been previewed with live versions of "Heaven And Hell" and "Neon Knights", and a rare 1980 single version of "Lady Evil." Stream the album here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

