Bad Omens Release 'Burning Out Unplugged' Video

Keavin Wiggins | 02-06-2021

Photo courtesy Cosa Nostra

Los Angeles rockers Bad Omens have released a music video for their song "Burning Out (Unplugged)", the song comes from their "FGBGFM Unplugged" EP.

Noah Sebastian had this to say, "Toward the end of last year, we went to Yosemite with our roommates and our good friend Dana to clear our heads and get away from the madness that is LA, even more so in a pandemic. After what felt like the shortest year ever once touring was shut down, it was a breath of fresh air (literally) to get out of the house again and to such a beautiful place, no less.

"On our last day we drove around Bass Lake and found a pull off with an amazing fall view. Still having an acoustic video to shoot, as well as Orie and Dana and their cameras, and an acoustic guitar, we figured what better way to immortalize the memory of that moment and trip than to shoot it there on the spot." Watch the video below:


