Wolfgang Van Halen Reveals Mammoth WVH Album Details

Wolfgang Van Halen has revealed the tracklisting for the debut album from his solo band, "Mammoth WVH", via a new video that he has shared via social media.

He is expected to release the album sometime this spring and we now learn that it will feature 14 tracks, with the previously revealed tribute to his father Eddie Van Halen, entitled "Distance", is labeled as a bonus track.

Wolfgang released the single following Eddie's death last fall after a long battle with cancer and include home video footage in the video for the track, ending it with an encouraging voicemail message from Eddie.

"That was probably one of my favorite things that a lot of people got from the video," Wolfgang of the reaction the voicemail during a recent interview. "It's kind of like a dual thing - a lot of people got to experience my father as he was to me more than just the icon they know him as, but then also people can just relate it to their lives.

"So many comments I've seen [were], like, 'Wow! That was heavy. I'm gonna call my dad right now.' Knowing that there's probably a wave of sons and daughters calling their dads just to say 'I love you' the past month makes me feel really great."

Fans can catch Mammoth WVH making their late night television debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on February 11th. See the tracklisting and the reveal video below:

Tracklisting:

01. Mr. Ed

02. Horribly Right

03. Epiphany

04. Don't Back Down

05. Resolve

06. You'll Be The One

07. Mammoth

08. Circles

09. The Big Picture

10. Think It Over

11. You're To Blame

12. Feel

13. Stone

14. Distance (bonus track)

