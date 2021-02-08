Metallica Rock TV For Super Bowl Special

Video still Video still

Metallica performed their Black Album classic hit "Enter Sandman" on A Late Show: Super Bowl Edition on Sunday night following the big game and video of the performance has been shared online.

The track is also being used by Ford to promote their 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor, which is the desert-racing inspired version of their best-selling F-150 pickup.

Ford's Chief Communications Officer Mark Truby had this to say, "When we thought about what song captured the new Raptor in all its dune-bashing, desert-running glory, one stood out: 'Enter Sandman'.

"It's a song that has almost never been used commercially, but luckily Metallica are Raptor fans." Watch the Super Bowl special performance below:

Related Stories

Metallica To Rock TV Super Bowl Special

Metallica's New Album Progress Very Slow Says Lars

B-Sides: The Dead Daisies Reunite With Ozzy Drummer, Bob Rock Sells Metallica Rights, David Lee Roth and more

Pantera Classic Given A Metallica Makeover

Metallica Meets Huey Lewis For 'Hip to Be the Sandman'

Metallica And Anthrax Pay Tribute To Megaforce Cofounder Marsha Zazula

Metallica Guitarist Has A Lot Of Material For Next Album 2020 In Review

Lars Ulrich Doesn't Listen To Metallica That Much 2020 In Review

Lars Explains Dilemma With Metallica Biopic Idea 2020 In Review

News > Metallica