Metallica Rock TV For Super Bowl Special

Metallica performed their Black Album classic hit "Enter Sandman" on A Late Show: Super Bowl Edition on Sunday night following the big game and video of the performance has been shared online.
The track is also being used by Ford to promote their 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor, which is the desert-racing inspired version of their best-selling F-150 pickup.
Ford's Chief Communications Officer Mark Truby had this to say, "When we thought about what song captured the new Raptor in all its dune-bashing, desert-running glory, one stood out: 'Enter Sandman'.
"It's a song that has almost never been used commercially, but luckily Metallica are Raptor fans." Watch the Super Bowl special performance below:
Metallica To Rock TV Super Bowl Special
