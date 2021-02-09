Megadeth May Delay New Album Release Due To Covid

Video still Video still

Megadeth bassist and cofounder David Ellefson says that band is wrapping up work on their new album, but they may need to push back the release until after the Covid-19 pandemic is over.

Ellefson told TotalRock Radio, "We're working on album number sixteen, and just finishing it up now. We've got a big year of touring lined up, festivals in Europe, the big 'The Metal Tour of the Year' is rescheduled for July and August this year, Rock In Rio in Brazil in September. And it's all confirmed, but it depends on what COVID has a say in this matter, unfortunately.

"There's this undecided third factor spinning over there with the pandemic that we're just all doing the best we can to play around that. And the same with the Megadeth release schedule, being able to put things out.

He ellaborated, "We're gonna wanna be able to get on the road and promote it. It doesn't make sense to drop a brand new record in the middle of a pandemic and not be able to support that.

"And so if that means we have to push things back a little bit so that it can be the most effective to tour it and support it, then I'm sure those are decisions that are being made.

"Quite honestly, those are decisions that get updated pretty much weekly inside the Megadeth camp." Watch the interview below:

Related Stories

Megadeth and Lamb Of God Supergroup Firstborne Stream New Song

Megadeth's Dave Mustaine Pays Tribute To Alexi Laiho

Megadeth's New Album Is 'Up There' With Classic Albums Says Ellefson

Slayer Legend Almost Joined Megadeth

Dave Mustaine Teases New Megadeth Album

Guns N' Roses, Slayer Stars Help Megadeth's Ellefson Rock AC/DC Classic 2020 In Review

Steve Jobs Saved The Music Business Says Megadeth Star 2020 In Review

Megadeth Briefly Considered Hiring Warrant's Eric Turner 2020 In Review

Mastodon, Megadeth, Baroness Stars Cover Fleetwood Mac Classic 2020 In Review

News > Megadeth