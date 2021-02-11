Singled Out: The L.A. Maybe's Mr. Danger

Heavy rockers The L.A. Maybe recently released their new song "Mr. Danger", the lead single from their forthcoming album "Dirty Damn Tricks" and to celebrate we have asked Dallas Dwight to tell us about the track. Here is the story:
"Mr. Danger" is a great representation of who we are at this point in our career. As a new band it was important to us to put our best foot forward and come out swinging. It's the kind of blistering rock you get when you combine the singalong choruses of AC/DC with the punchy riffs of Motley Crüe, sprinkle in some Southern Carolina heat, and bring it all into the 21st Century.
I actually came up with the opening riff while testing out a new guitar. I thought it had an AC/DC vibe but was different in feel due to alternating between 6/4 and 4/4 time signatures. I wanted to dig into that AC/DC feel even more and have it drop into a hard rock, chord-based riff which formed the verses and core of the song. The rest came pretty effortless after that!
One thing I love is the addition of a big pop hook/chorus in the middle complete with vocal harmonies reminiscent of something Journey may have done. All of these different elements and genres combine to make us, us.
"Mr. Danger" is an anthem for those who fly the flag of the New Wave of American Rock. It's an ode to living fast and loose. But most of all, it's a call to arms for rock n' roll fans everywhere to stand up, get loud, and to never let the music die without a hell of a fight.
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below
Wolfgang Van Halen Shares New Mammoth WVH Song, Sets Album Release- Dave Mustaine Recording Vocals For New Megadeth Album- Journey's 'Don't Stop Believing'- more
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Camping Edition
Rock Reads: All Exce$$ - Occupation: Concert Promoter By Danny Zelisko
Quick Flicks: Roger Waters - Us + Them
Wolfgang Van Halen Shares New Mammoth WVH Song, Sets Album Release
Dave Mustaine Recording Vocals For New Megadeth Album
Journey's 'Don't Stop Believing' Gets An Unplugged Makeover
The Allman Brothers Band Capture Historic Show With New Live Album
Caliban Going Native With New Album 'Zeitgeister'
Fleetwood Mac Stream Previously Unreleased Performance Of 'The Chain'
Black Sabbath Stream 1981 Performance Of Mob Rules Classic Voodoo
Singled Out: The L.A. Maybe's Mr. Danger