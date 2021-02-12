.

Wolfgang Van Halen's Mammoth WVH Make Live Debut On TV

Keavin Wiggins | 02-12-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Wolfgang Van Halen's Mammoth WVH Make Live Debut On TVMammoth WVH

Wolfgang Van Halen's solo band, Mammoth WVH made their late night television debut on Thursday (February 11th) night's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live and the show has shared video of the performance.

The performed the debut single "Distance," which also acted as a tribute to Wolfgang's father Eddie Van Halen, who passed away last fall after a long battle with cancer.

Wolfgang Van Halen handled guitar and vocal duties and was backed by his live band, Ronnie Ficarro (bass/vocals), Jon Jourdan (guitars/vocals), Frank Sidoris (guitars) and Garret Whitlock (drums).

Next up, fans can catch the band performing an exclusive acoustic arrangement of the track in the 8:00AM EST hour of NBC News' TODAY on February 19th. Watch the Kimmel performance below:


Related Stories


Wolfgang Van Halen's Mammoth WVH Make Live Debut On TV

Wolfgang Van Halen Shares New Mammoth WVH Song, Sets Album Release

Wolfgang Van Halen Reveals Mammoth WVH Album Details

Wolfgang Van Halen Previews New Song 'You're To Blame'

Wolfgang Van Halen To Rock TV Debut On Kimmel

Wolfgang Van Halen Already Has Half Of A Second Album Ready

Wolfgang Talks Eddie Van Halen Voicemail In 'Distance' Video

Wolfgang Van Halen Received An Outpouring Of Love

Wolfgang Van Halen Scores No. 1 Hit On Billboard Chart

Wolfgang Van Halen Announces First Mammoth WVH Live Performance

News > Mammoth WVH

advertisement
Day In Rock

Wolfgang Van Halen's Mammoth WVH Make Live Debut On TV- Ozzy Osbourne Get Animated With Post Malone- Bruce Springsteen Was Arrested And Charged For DWI- more

Reviews

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Camping Edition

Valentine's Day Gift Guide

Rock Reads: All Exce$$ - Occupation: Concert Promoter By Danny Zelisko

Quick Flicks: Roger Waters - Us + Them

Paul Maged- Culture War

advertisement
Latest News

Wolfgang Van Halen's Mammoth WVH Make Live Debut On TV

Ozzy Osbourne Get Animated With Post Malone For 'It's A Raid' Video

Bruce Springsteen Was Arrested And Charged For DWI

Foo Fighters Share 'Making A Fire' Live Video

Witherfall Get Personal With 'The River' Video

Styx To Stream London Concert This Weekend

Dayseeker Offshoot Hurtwave Release 'Black And Blue' Video

Love And Death To Livestream Album Release Show Tonight