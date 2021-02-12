Wolfgang Van Halen's Mammoth WVH Make Live Debut On TV

Wolfgang Van Halen's solo band, Mammoth WVH made their late night television debut on Thursday (February 11th) night's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live and the show has shared video of the performance.

The performed the debut single "Distance," which also acted as a tribute to Wolfgang's father Eddie Van Halen, who passed away last fall after a long battle with cancer.

Wolfgang Van Halen handled guitar and vocal duties and was backed by his live band, Ronnie Ficarro (bass/vocals), Jon Jourdan (guitars/vocals), Frank Sidoris (guitars) and Garret Whitlock (drums).

Next up, fans can catch the band performing an exclusive acoustic arrangement of the track in the 8:00AM EST hour of NBC News' TODAY on February 19th. Watch the Kimmel performance below:

