Wolfgang Van Halen's solo band, Mammoth WVH made their late night television debut on Thursday (February 11th) night's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live and the show has shared video of the performance.
The performed the debut single "Distance," which also acted as a tribute to Wolfgang's father Eddie Van Halen, who passed away last fall after a long battle with cancer.
Wolfgang Van Halen handled guitar and vocal duties and was backed by his live band, Ronnie Ficarro (bass/vocals), Jon Jourdan (guitars/vocals), Frank Sidoris (guitars) and Garret Whitlock (drums).
Next up, fans can catch the band performing an exclusive acoustic arrangement of the track in the 8:00AM EST hour of NBC News' TODAY on February 19th. Watch the Kimmel performance below:
Wolfgang Van Halen Shares New Mammoth WVH Song, Sets Album Release
Wolfgang Van Halen Reveals Mammoth WVH Album Details
Wolfgang Van Halen Previews New Song 'You're To Blame'
Wolfgang Van Halen To Rock TV Debut On Kimmel
Wolfgang Van Halen Already Has Half Of A Second Album Ready
Wolfgang Talks Eddie Van Halen Voicemail In 'Distance' Video
Wolfgang Van Halen Received An Outpouring Of Love
Wolfgang Van Halen Scores No. 1 Hit On Billboard Chart
Wolfgang Van Halen Announces First Mammoth WVH Live Performance
Wolfgang Van Halen's Mammoth WVH Make Live Debut On TV- Ozzy Osbourne Get Animated With Post Malone- Bruce Springsteen Was Arrested And Charged For DWI- more
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Camping Edition
Rock Reads: All Exce$$ - Occupation: Concert Promoter By Danny Zelisko
Quick Flicks: Roger Waters - Us + Them
Wolfgang Van Halen's Mammoth WVH Make Live Debut On TV
Ozzy Osbourne Get Animated With Post Malone For 'It's A Raid' Video
Bruce Springsteen Was Arrested And Charged For DWI
Foo Fighters Share 'Making A Fire' Live Video
Witherfall Get Personal With 'The River' Video
Styx To Stream London Concert This Weekend
Dayseeker Offshoot Hurtwave Release 'Black And Blue' Video
Love And Death To Livestream Album Release Show Tonight