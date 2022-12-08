.

Paramore Deliver 'The News' Video

Keavin Wiggins | December 08, 2022

Paramore Deliver 'The News' VideoThe News single art

Paramore have released a brand new single and accompanying music video called "The News", which comes from their forthcoming album, "This Is Why".

The video was directed and filmed by Mike Kluge and Matthew DeLisi in the band's hometown of Nashville, TN. The clip was inspired by the group's favorite horror movies and thrillers.

Hayley had this to say, "The News is one of those songs that came together pretty quickly and felt exciting from the start. It feels like a happy medium between classic Paramore angst and bringing in some influences we've always had but never exploited. Watching Zac track drums for this one was one of my favorite memories from the studio.

"Lyrically, it probably explains itself. The 24-hr news cycle is just impossible to comprehend. And I feel a pang of guilt when I unplug to protect my headspace.

"The common reaction, or non-reaction, seems to be dissociation. Not one of us is innocent of that and who could blame us?" Watch the video below:

