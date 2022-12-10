The Rolling Stones Stream 'Happy' In GRRR! Live Preview

(hennemusic) The Rolling Stones are streaming video of a 2012 performance of "Happy" as a preview to the February 10 release of "GRRR Live!"

The package captures the band on the road celebrating their golden anniversary on the 50 & Counting Tour, which saw them play dates across North America and Europe.

"GRRR! Live" delivers a December 15, 2012 performance at Newark, NJ's Prudential Center, where they were joined by guests including The Black Keys, Gary Clark Jr, John Mayer, Lady Gaga, former member Mick Taylor, and hometown hero Bruce Springsteen.

Since its original airing on pay-per-view in 2012, this show has not been available to fans until now; the concert has been re-edited and includes remixed audio.

Get more details and watch "Happy" live here.

