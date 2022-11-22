Maneskin Win Favorite Rock Song At American Music Awards

Photo courtesy JRPR

(JRPR) Maneskin took home the Favorite Rock Song honors at this year's American Music Awards for their track "Beggin'". The band also contributed the key track, "If I Can Dream" to the Favorite Soundtrack winner "Elvis".

During their acceptance of the award during Sunday night's broadcast, the band expressed their sincere gratitude to be nominated alongside long recognized rock acts they count as influences and thanked their passionate fans that voted for their winning song "Beggin'"

Damiano David shared, "For us as Italians, we've not been told many times that one day we're going to be sitting with some of the greatest artists of the world.

"So for us, this is amazing and has a double meaning. We never expected to win this category against these huge, huge artists." Watch it below:

