David Crosby Dead At 81

Music icon David Crosby of The Byrds and Crosby Stills & Nash (and the expanded Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young) fame has died at the age of 81, according to statement released by his wife, Jan Dance.
She wrote, "It is with great sadness after a long illness, that our beloved David (Croz) Crosby has passed away. He was lovingly surrounded by his wife and soulmate Jan and son Django.
"Although he is no longer here with us, his humanity and kind soul will continue to guide and inspire us. His legacy will continue to live on through his legendary music.
"Peace, love, and harmony to all who knew David and those he touched. We will miss him dearly.
"At this time, we respectfully and kindly ask for privacy as we grieve and try to deal with our profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers."
His longtime bandmate Graham Nash took to social media to share this tribute, "It is with a deep and profound sadness that I learned that my friend David Crosby has passed. I know people tend to focus on how volatile our relationship has been at times, but what has always mattered to David and me more than anything was the pure joy of the music we created together, the sound we discovered with one another, and the deep friendship we shared over all these many long years.
"David was fearless in life and in music. He leaves behind a tremendous void as far as sheer personality and talent in this world. He spoke his mind, his heart, and his passion through his beautiful music and leaves an incredible legacy. These are the things that matter most.
"My heart is truly with his wife, Jan, his son, Django, and all of the people he has touched in this world."
